Prince Harry Joins Japan's Prince Akishino & Prince Albert of Monaco at the Rugby

Prince Harry is currently in Japan without Meghan Markle and baby Archie.

The Duke of Sussex watched a rugby match alongside the Crown Prince of Japan and Prince Albert of Monaco.

The England team was defeated by South Africa, but Prince Harry remained in great spirits.

Prince Harry's solo trip to Japan is off to a great start so far.

Putting in an appearance to watch England play against South Africa, Prince Harry was photographed at the International Stadium in Yokohama, Japan on Saturday. Despite his team being defeated, Harry appeared to be happy, and was seen sitting with Japan's Fumihito, Crown Prince Akishino, and his wife Kiko, Crown Princess Akishino.

The Daily Mail noted that Harry also spent time with Albert II, Prince of Monaco, at the sporting event.

Following England's loss, Prince Harry met with South Africa's players in the locker room, and posed for photos. The duke was extremely gracious about his team's loss and appeared to be joking around with the winners.

