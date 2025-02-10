Prince Harry loves 'inappropriate' gift at Invictus Games in Vancouver

The Duke of Sussex has thanked Team Australia for an “inappropriate” gift he loved at the Invictus Games in Vancouver.

Prince Harry was handed a pair of budgie smugglers while meeting friends and family of competitors at the event for injured servicemen with his wife Meghan Markle.

Harry was first presented with a tight-fitting swimming costume during the games in Sydney in 2018 and the tradition has continued since then.

In a clip shared by Meghan on Sunday, Harry can be seen laughing, joking “They’re so inappropriate. I love it” as he was presented with the revealing present.

One child can then be heard heckling Harry telling him to “put them on your head” as Harry modelled the swimming costume over his suit.

The seventh edition of the games, established by Harry in 2014, began in Vancouver on Saturday.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, attend the USA vs Israel wheelchair basketball final during the Invictus Games (REUTERS)

Harry and Meghan were at the opening ceremony, which had a star-studded line-up of performers including Nelly Furtado, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Katy Perry.

More than 500 competitors from 23 nations will take part in the games, which go on until Sunday, February 16.

Sixty-two Team UK competitors, all veterans and serving personnel who were injured during service, departed for Canada earlier this week.

A British army veteran has already had his “gold medal moment” at the games after proposing to his girlfriend at the side of the basketball court.

The games aim to “inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country”, the Royal British Legion said.

The Invictus Games were held in London in 2014, in Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017, Sydney in 2018, The Hague in 2022 and Dusseldorf in 2023.