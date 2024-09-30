Prince Harry Makes Relatable Revelation About 'Emotional Rollercoaster' of Parenting at WellChild Awards

The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, share son Prince Archie, 5, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 3

Chris Jackson/Getty Prince Harry at the WellChild Awards in London on Sept. 30, 2024.

Prince Harry was thinking of his children at the 2024 WellChild Awards in London.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, traveled across the pond to attend the event in London on Sept. 30, and referenced his family in a speech on stage. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are parents to Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, and while they didn't tag along, Harry referenced raising his kids in his remarks.

"The WellChild Awards is an event that never fails to inspire me. The stories of young people who battle against the odds, living lives filled with medical procedures, hospital stays and endless appointments, remind us all of the strength of the human spirit," the Duke of Sussex said in part.

He proceeded to thank "the superhero parents, carers, siblings and professionals" who work "tirelessly and selflessly to ensure these young people have the best lives possible," and offered the relatable comment.

"As a parent, I know a little about the emotional rollercoaster of parenting!" Prince Harry said. "But when I hear about the care many of you mums, dads, and family members provide, the level of round-the-clock care you offer, the skills you've had to learn and the battles for support that you fight every single day, I am truly in awe."

King Charles' son is the longtime patron of WellChild, a national charity working to support seriously ill children and their families across the U.K. The annual awards ceremony celebrates inspirational young people and their carers. Prince Harry has been the organization's patron for 16 years and has attended the WellChild Awards 12 times previously.

Chris Jackson/Getty Prince Harry arrives at the WellChild Awards in London on Sept. 30, 2024.

In addition to his speech, Prince Harry presented the Award for Inspirational Child in the age 4-6 category and met the winning kids, alongside their families, at a pre-ceremony event. One of those children was 10-year-old Scarlett Cripps from Basingstoke, England, who was recognized as the Inspirational Child in the 7-11 age group.

"It was really exciting," Scarlett tells PEOPLE. "We were talking about his charities."

Scarlett has had two major brain surgeries but remains brave and cheerful. She meets WellChild Patron The Duke of Sussex at the #WellChildAwards, in association with @gsk. Scarlett will receive her award later this evening. pic.twitter.com/29W05Xn4dW — WellChild (@WellChild) September 30, 2024

The young girl even gave the Duke of Sussex something sweet for Meghan, Archie and Lili.

"Scarlett gave Prince Harry some crystal hearts so if he feels down he can give a crystal heart to each of his family members to squeeze and make them feel a lot happier," her mother Aby tells PEOPLE. "They’re little baby crystal hearts. She said he does so much for other people as well. She’s getting an award tonight for the stuff she does for others and wanted to give him something back as well."

Netflix/Youtube A photo of Prince Harry, Princess Lilibet, Meghan Markle and Prince Archie from the docuseries “Harry & Meghan” on Netflix.

Prince Harry is visiting the U.K. from the California home he shares with his wife and kids for what's expected to be a short stay. On Sept. 27, his charity Sentebale announced that he will visit Lesotho in early October to meet with his Sentebale co-founder, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and local leaders to highlight programs for the organization dedicated to helping young people in southern Africa.

PEOPLE understands that Harry has no plans to see his father King Charles or brother Prince William during his latest U.K. stay.



