Prince Harry Meets His Little Look-Alike at Cricket World Cup

Prince Harry just met his doppleganger!

While greeting young people involved in cricket youth engagement programs as well as children from a local school, Harry came upon a redheaded, freckle-faced boy who bears a striking resemblance to the Duke of Sussex as a child.

In photos shared by the Sussex Royal Instagram account, the youngster, who was wearing a light blue T-shirt and dark blue baseball hat smiles as his peers and Harry stand behind him.

Seven-year-old Prince Harry arrives for a school concert at St Matthew's Church in London, England, on Dec. 10, 1991. PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images More

The sweet moment comes after Harry, along with Queen Elizabeth II, hosted the ICC Cricket World Cup team captains at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. Following the meeting, Harry officially opened the Cricket World Cup with a speech on Wednesday morning.

"The first ever cricket World Cup took place in England in 1975 and I'm delighted that the UK will once again play host to this wonderful global sporting event featuring ten incredible teams who, thanks to the UK’s cultural diversity, will feel as though they are competing in front of a home crowd every time they take to the field," the 34-year-old royal said in part.

In the caption of the Instagram account, the Sussex's further expanded on the importance of cricket to young people.

"Tournaments like the @cricketworldcup are a huge opportunity to inspire kids all over the world in the power of sport - encouraging them to participate in activity that fosters teamwork, supports an active lifestyle, and builds a deep sense of community," the caption read.

Harry's public engagements come just weeks after he and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, son Archie. Here's more on the royal family.

