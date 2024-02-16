Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reportedly adopted Sussex title as children's surname

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who relaunched their rebranded website, sussex.com, this week, reportedly want their children to be known as Prince Archie Sussex, four, and Princess Lilibet Sussex, two, instead of Mountbatten-Windsor. A source told The Times that the children have been known by the new monikers since Harry's father was crowned King Charles III in May 2023. "The reality behind the new site is very simple - it's a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King's coronation, the same surname for the first time," the source explained...