Prince Harry and Meghan given massive security entourage on their trip to Colombia

Harry and Meghan have security protection from an immense army for their tour of Colombia with one guard seen carrying a ballistic Kevlar shield.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been travelling around capital Bogotá this weekend in a convoy of around 12 cars, ambulances and back up vehicles.

The team is an ensemble from the military, police and state prosecutors which can be put together for state visits and to guide the country’s president Gustavo Petro.

Harry and Meghan are travelling alongside vice-president Francia Marquez for their tour which has seen them visit schools around the Bogota region.

On Friday, they were seen learning Spanish alongside schoolchildren.

They also spent around half-an-hour at the vice-president’s residence, where they exchanged welcome gifts and were offered tea, coffee and traditional pandebono – Colombian cheese bread.

John Escobar, a former Colombian soldier and now associate director of the consultancy Control Risks in Bogotá, said of the security regiment: “They have a very, very detailed selection process.

The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to parts of Colombia with a high threat of kidnapping and street crime.

Mr Escobar said that the Duke and Duchess will be kept safe by the “triple belt” system of security that sees three levels of guard surround them.

“The second belt is the one that everybody sees, in uniform,” Mr Escobar said, adding that the inner belt will be plain clothes officers.

At every event that Harry and Meghan have attended a soldier carrying the shield leaves the car ahead of them.

Ms Marquez has been subject to several assassination attempts.