Prince Harry and Meghan Markle send Catherine, Princess of Wales message after cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a message for Catherine, Princess of Wales after the announcement of her cancer diagnosis.

After weeks of intense speculation, Kate Middleton, as she is commonly still referred to, uploaded a video to social media and TV channels confirming that "cancer had been present" in diagnostic tests following the abdominal surgery she underwent in January. She explained that she is undergoing chemotherapy as a preventative measure.

In a statement provided to the press, Harry and Meghan have said: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

King Charles III, who himself is currently dealing with cancer, issued a statement through Buckingham Palace that reads: "His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."

Charles and Camilla will "continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

In her announcement video, Kate explained that she is "well and getting stronger every day" and remains focused on "the things that will help [her] heal" in "mind, body and spirits".

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too – as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both," she added.

"We hope that you'll understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment."

She also used the video to speak to anyone else going through similar health issues, urging them to not lose hope, and that they are not alone.

If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support, or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer.

