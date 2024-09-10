Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Tease Latest Netflix Series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle via Associated Press

Netflix has offered a fresh look at Prince Harry’s latest collaborative project with the streaming giant.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle signed a deal reported to be worth tens of millions of pounds with the platform in 2020, after stepping down from their positions as senior members of the Royal Family.

Since then, they’ve debuted the six-part documentary Harry & Meghan, exploring their relationship and the headlines surrounding it, as well as Live To Lead, a series examining different public figures who have made a difference, and Heart Of Invictus, which centred around the Invictus Games.

Later this year, another series produced by Harry is due to premiere on the platform, focussing on one of his passions – polo.

On Monday evening, Netflix shared new photos from the documentary, which is described as “a new documentary series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport”.

POLO is a new documentary series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport. From Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures. Premiering this December. pic.twitter.com/92vu4xYW8u — Netflix (@netflix) September 9, 2024

Harry and Meghan first announced the project through their Archewell production company back in April.

They said at the time: “Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level.”

As well as Polo, which premieres in December, Meghan is also curating a series which “will celebrate the joys of cooking & gardening, entertaining, and friendship”.

The royal couple also signed a big-money deal with Spotify in 2020, for whom Meghan debuted the podcast series Archetypes in 2022.

For around the first year of their deal with the audio streaming service, Harry and Meghan released just one podcast, which was a one-off festive special featuring their son Archie and a host of celebrity friends.

Meghan later unveiled her podcast series in August 2022, exploring female stereotypes and labels that have been levelled against women throughout history.

In a joint statement from the Sussexes and Spotify a year later, it was confirmed the two parties had “mutually agreed to part ways”.

