Prince Harry to Miss Funeral of His Uncle Robert Fellowes amid Security Concerns in the U.K.

Fellowes, who was married to Princess Diana's sister Jane and served as private secretary to Queen Elizabeth, died on July 29

Christopher Furlong/Getty Prince Harry attends the funeral of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 19, 2022

Prince Harry will not be attending the funeral of his uncle Robert Fellowes, PEOPLE understands.

Fellowes, the uncle of Harry and Prince William and brother-in-law to their late mother, Princess Diana, died on July 29 of undisclosed causes at age 82, according to an obituary published in The Times. Fellowes, who was married to Diana's sister Lady Jane, also worked for Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth from 1977 until 1990, starting as an assistant private secretary before moving on to the roles of deputy private secretary and private secretary.

Prince Harry, 39, relocated to California with Meghan Markle in 2020 after the couple stepped back from their roles as senior working royals. They have since made only a handful of visits to his home country, in part due to being stripped of automatic security in the U.K. Under current conditions, Harry must inform authorities about any travel plans to the U.K. 28 days in advance.

The Duke of Sussex took his security battle to court, where he lost his bid to restore his taxpayer-funded security earlier this year, a decision he plans to appeal.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images Robert Fellowes on Sept. 14, 2013

Related: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Been 'Reluctant' to Show Archie and Lilibet Publicly (Exclusive)

Sources recently told PEOPLE that Harry has turned to his father, King Charles, multiple times for help regarding the issue, but his calls and letters go unanswered. (Buckingham Palace will not comment on security, but a palace source told PEOPLE the notion that Harry's security is in the monarch's hands is "wholly incorrect.")

"Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father," a royal insider told PEOPLE. Another source close to the situation says, "Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs."

In an interview for ITV's documentary Tabloids on Trial, which aired on July 25, Prince Harry shared his concerns for his and his family's safety.

"It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read," he said. "And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country."

Jeff J Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty King Charles and Prince Harry during the procession for Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state on Sept. 14, 2022

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry and Meghan, 42, will soon travel to Colombia for an official visit, the country's Vice President Francia Márquez announced on Aug. 1. The couple is set to visit Bogotá, Cartagena and Cali.

"In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress," Márquez said in a statement. "In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."

Prince Harry and Meghan's trip comes ahead of the first World Ministerial Conference on the Elimination of Violence Against Children, which will take place in Colombia in November. One of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation's main focuses is promoting safer digital environments.

KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Nigeria on May 11, 2024

Related: Meghan Markle Wishes Prince Harry Could 'Let Go' of Lawsuits: 'She Wants Him to Be Free' (Exclusive)

The announcement follows the couple's official visit to Nigeria in May, where they focused on mental health advocacy and promoting the Invictus Games.

On the visit to Africa, Prince Harry told PEOPLE that making personal connections on the ground meant everything to him and Meghan in their ongoing work.

"It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support and positive change," Prince Harry said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also anticipated more travel opportunities in the future.

"There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters. Whether it's the Archewell Foundation, Invictus or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work," Prince Harry said.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.