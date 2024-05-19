Prince Harry to miss wedding of godfather to his son, Archie, but Prince William to be usher

Prince Harry will not be attending the wedding of his son Archie's godfather, but his brother William will be an usher, it has been reported.

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, is set to marry Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral next month and counts the major royals as close friends.

The Prince of Wales is among around 400 attendees, but the guest list does not include King Charles, who is Grosvenor's godfather.

Charles and Princess Kate are understood to have declined due to their cancer treatments, while Harry and his wife Meghan will also be staying away.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex are not understood to be in contact with each other (PA) (PA Archive)

The Sunday Times reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking to avoid any tension that their attendance might bring.

Grosvenor, 33, and Henson, 31, were introduced by mutual friends in 2021 and the Duke inherited a £10 billion fortune upon the death of his father in 2016.

The Duke has an extensive property portfolio of 140,000 acres of land across Oxfordshire, Cheshire, Lancashire and Scotland. He has an additional 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia.

They will have a reception at the Eaton Hall estate after their wedding ceremony at Chester Cathedral.

Harry has recently returned to his US abode after a short tour of Nigeria alongside wife Meghan.

A friend of the royals told the Sun: "Hugh is one of the very few close friends of William and Harry’s who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both.

"He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realises it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding."