Prince Harry’s Next Planned U.K. Outing, the London Marathon, Has Been Postponed

Looks like Prince Harry is going to have to change his travel plans next month.

The Duke of Sussex was scheduled to attend the London Marathon, which will no longer take place on April 26 as planned. According to BBC, the event has now been postponed until October 4.

“The world is in an unprecedented situation, grappling with a global pandemic of COVID-19, and public health is everyone’s priority,” said event director Hugh Brasher in a statement released on Friday.

Prince Harry has been Patron of The London Marathon Charitable Trust since 2012. Last year, Prince Harry attended the marathon, where he cheered on athletes, congratulated the winners and thanked volunteers for their invaluable support.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a slideshow of photos and explained the prince’s affiliation with the event in the caption.

“The duke has been Patron of the Trust since 2012 because he believes that mental fitness is absolutely crucial to our wellbeing,” it read. “These runners not only set a goal for themselves personally and emotionally, but the majority of runners choose to raise money for charity. It’s the perfect fusion of doing something good for yourself while doing good for others.”

October, come quick.

