Prince Harry officially changes primary residence to US

Prince Harry has officially listed the US as his primary residence, according to documents filed in the UK.

The change was revealed in a filing for sustainable tourism charity Travalyst, which was founded by Harry, recording the duke under his full name - Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan have lived in California since they quit roles as senior working royals in March 2020.

Although the electronic filing to Companies House was only listed on Wednesday, the document shows the change was made on 29 June 2023.

This was the same day Buckingham Palace confirmed the pair have left Frogmore Cottage, which had been their last remaining foothold in the UK.

In 2019, royal accounts showed Meghan and Harry paid £2.4m to cover the refurbishment and rental of Frogmore on the Home Park Estate.

The cottage was originally a gift to the couple from Harry's grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly asked to move their remaining possessions out of the cottage, which is close to Windsor Castle, weeks after Harry criticised the Royal Family in his memoir Spare.

In his tell-all book published in January last year, Harry made several explosive claims about the royals - detailing fallouts with his family, including his brother the Prince of Wales.

Explaining why he wanted to quit the Royal Family, he told James Corden's The Late Late Show in 2020 he felt the need to step back because of the "toxic" stories about him in the British press.

He said: "It was never walking away. It was stepping back rather than stepping down. It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw.

"We all know what the British press can be like. And it was destroying my mental health. I was like... 'this is toxic'."

As a founder and active patron of Travalyst, he is obliged to make Companies House aware of major changes to his personal circumstance.

Founded in 2019, Travalyst is a not-for-profit group that says it aims to provide "credible, consistent sustainability information" with travel and technology groups including Booking.com and Visa.