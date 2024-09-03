Is Prince Harry Pushing for a Return to Royal Life?

As Prince Harry approaches his 40th birthday, sources close to the Duke of Sussex tell PEOPLE that a return to royal duties isn’t on the horizon

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images Prince Harry in London in June 2023

Prince Harry turns 40 on Sept. 15, but he’s not planning to use the milestone as a moment to change direction in his life.

Speculation has grown that the Duke of Sussex is seeking a return to royal life, following a Sept. 1 report by the Mail on Sunday. The report suggested that Harry, who stepped back from royal duties with Meghan Markle in 2020, has been asking former aides and friends to explore ways for a partial reintegration into the royal fold. However, sources who previously worked with Harry tell PEOPLE they were surprised by the claim.

Instead, the Duke of Sussex is happy with his life in California, focused on raising his young family with Meghan and continuing his work there, with an upcoming visit in New York City later this month, PEOPLE understands.

What is clear, as one ally noted, is that Harry is eager to visit friends in the U.K. and work directly, rather than through Zoom, with the charities he remains connected to in his homeland, including WellChild.

He also wants to bring his family — Meghan, 43, and their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3 — back to the U.K. for visits. However, he feels that his lack of automatic access to official security, which was lost after he and Meghan stepped back from royal duties, is a significant obstacle.



Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry with his brother Prince William (left) soon after their grandmother Queen Elizabeth died in Sept. 2022

Harry is preparing to appeal a court ruling that upheld the decision to deny him security. Insiders recently told PEOPLE that Harry is focused on reinstating his security to enable more flexible visits to the U.K. for himself, Meghan, and their children. This issue also plays a crucial role in his ongoing estrangement from his father, King Charles, 75.

Related: Prince Harry’s Emotional Tribute to Late Uncle Leaves Guests 'Astounded' and Him 'Pleased,' Source Says (Exclusive)

"Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father," a royal insider told PEOPLE last month. Another source close to the situation said, "Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs." (Buckingham Palace will not comment on security provisions, but a palace source has told PEOPLE the notion that Harry's security is in the King's hands is "wholly incorrect.")

During his visit to the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in May, including a service at St. Paul's Cathedral, Harry was said to have truly enjoyed reconnecting with the community and meeting old friends and supporters. Despite conflicting reports about why he chose not to stay at an offered royal residence, a royal source tells PEOPLE that the trip “went well,” noting that Harry was clearly uplifted by spending time with friends and family.

"Hopefully, he can find it increasingly easy in the future," a family friend says.



Related: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Never-Before-Seen Moments from Colombia Tour in New Video (Exclusive)

Prince Harry managed a discreet trip to the U.K. for the memorial service for his late uncle Lord Robert Fellowes on Aug. 29. Fellowes, who died on July 29 at age 82, was the husband of Lady Jane Fellowes, one of Princess Diana's two older sisters. Harry was pleased to be able to attend the service in a quiet corner of Norfolk, where he was warmly welcomed by the Spencer family and other friends.



“Most people were astounded that Harry came,” one of the reported 300 attendees told PEOPLE. “He was on remarkably good form — and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over.”

RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during their tour of Colombia in Aug. 2024

After the service, the prince stayed with Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, at the Spencer family's ancestral home, Althorp. This allowed him to be near his mother’s resting place as the 27th anniversary of her death approached on August 31.



Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Following his 40th birthday, Harry will reaffirm his connection to his late mother, Princess Diana, during a visit to New York City. Among his engagements, he will meet with representatives of the Diana Award, the sole charity named in honor of his mother.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP/Getty Prince Harry, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Prince William, and Lady Jane Fellowes at teh unveiling of a statue to the late Princess Diana in 2021

A spokesperson announced he will attend events during UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week. Climate Week kicks off on Sept. 22 and runs until Sept. 29, while High-level Week runs from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27. During that visit, he will "advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives," the spokesperson said. "He will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award and Travalyst."

Harry will also "be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organization he co-founded with his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex," the spokesperson added.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.