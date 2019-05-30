Prince Harry Steps Out for One of His Favorite Outings of the Year — the Cricket World Cup!

Cricket fan Prince Harry attended the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at the Oval in London on Thursday.

The ICC Cricket World Cup, which takes place from May 30 until July 14, is being hosted by England and Wales and will feature the world’s top 10 teams, nine of whom are from the Commonwealth. Over one million people are expected to attend matches and World Cup activations in England and Wales, with a further 1.5 billion watching around the world.

Upon his arrival, the new dad, who left Meghan Markle and baby Archie at home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor while he took on his royal duties, met with young children who had been selected as Anthem Children from the Cricket World Cup youth engagement program.

Harry also spent time with young people who were picked as flag bearers and will be walking out ahead of the teams, carrying the competing nations’ flags for the pre-match national anthems.

Harry will meet children from Henry Fawcett School near the Oval, whose students are participating in the opening sequence and will accompany each nation’s heliosphere onto the field of play.

Ahead of the match, Harry gave an inspirational speech about the legacy of the tournament.

“The first ever Cricket World Cup took place in England in 1975, and I am delighted that the UK will once again play host to this wonderful global event featuring 10 incredible teams, who thanks to the UK’s diversity will feel like they are playing to a home crowd at every game,” he said. “Cities will come alive across the next six weeks as World Cup fever sweeps the nation once more.”

