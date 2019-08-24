Prince Harry Takes a Break from His Summer Vacation to Attend Rugby League Challenge Cup Final

After relaxing in the south of France with wife Meghan Markle and their 3-month-old son, Archie, Prince Harry returned to his royal duties to attend the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final on Saturday.

The royal, who has been patron of the Rugby Football League since 2016, arrived at Wembley Stadium to meet with players and coaches from the National Year 7 boys champions, who played in a match earlier in the day.

Harry also met players from the Leeds Rhinos Women team, who recently won the Women’s Challenge Cup, and the winners of Saturday’s Wheelchair Challenge Cup Final.

He then took in the match before presenting the Challenge Cup to the winners.

Harry has been a longtime supporter of rugby, and takes part in programs and initiatives that help support athletics and the idea that sports can promote mental well-being in both children and adults.

His successful Paralympic-style Invictus Games remains one of the royal’s biggest passion projects.

“Elite sportspeople now focus heavily on their mental approach to training and competing,” Harry said in 2017. “They know that a perfectly fit body cannot win on the court, on the field, in the ring, or on the track if the mind is not focused. We have all seen professional athletes lose races or matches due to unforced errors. It is no different for anyone in high-pressure roles.

“I saw how important physical conditioning was and how we always warmed up before every run or loaded march to reduce the risk of injury. We should have the same approach to conditioning for our mental health too,” he said.

