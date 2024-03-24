Prince and Princess of Wales “enormously touched” by messages following cancer announcement

The Prince and Princess of Wales expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support they have received from the public after Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced she has cancer.

“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message. They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said Saturday.

The princess, known as Kate, described her diagnosis as a “huge shock” in a video statement released on social media.

The news comes two months after she stepped away from public life following what Kensington Palace said at the time was surgery for a non-cancerous abdominal condition. Kate has since faced wild speculation over her health.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” said Catherine, 42, who is married to the heir to the British throne, Prince William.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

The princess started preventative chemotherapy in late February, a royal source told CNN, adding that Kate had been expected to return to official duties after Easter, however she will now postpone further work until she has been cleared to do so by her medical team.

Kensington Palace is not expected to reveal any further medical details such as the type of cancer or what stage it is.

