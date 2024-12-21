Prince and Princess of Wales to launch mental health programme in Sandringham

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to work with a local charity to launch a mental health programme to support those living on the Sandringham Estate and in the surrounding areas.

The royals are partly funding the new pilot programme with Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

It will provide additional mental health support for rural and farming communities.

The new pilot will hope to reach members of the 1,500-strong community in northwest Norfolk - around half of whom live on the Sandringham Estate.

The pilot programme will launch in 2025 and last two years.

It is hoped it can become a blueprint for sustainable rural mental health funding which could then be rolled out across other estates in the UK.

Kensington Palace said rural isolation and poor mental health are still common problems across the UK.

Sonja Chilvers, interim chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney Mind, said: "We are all too aware of the specific mental health challenges faced by people in rural settings, particularly those in the farming community.

"We're delighted to be working with the Prince and Princess of Wales, who know our northwest Norfolk communities well, and we are keen to see the difference that this pilot will make to local people's mental health."