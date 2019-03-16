Prince William's Ultimate Saturday! Royal Opens New Brewery Before Heading to Rugby Match

Cheers to the weekend, Prince William!

The royal dad, 36, had all the makings of a perfect Saturday, heading to officially open Brains Brewery before attending the Wales vs. Ireland Six Nations Match at Principality Stadium in Wales.

Established in 1882, Brains is Wales’ biggest brewer and the official ale partner of the Welsh Rugby Union, of which William is a patron. During the trip, the Queen’s grandson was given a tour of their new Dragon Brewery, met production operatives, fillled a nine-gallon cask of beer and learned about the brewery’s latest developments.

William also met with apprentices from a program that aims to help people out of long-term unemployment by training them as chefs in Brains pubs.

During his visit, the royal even had time to pour himself his own pint!

“I shan’t neck the whole lot,” he joked with the crowd after taking a sip, according to the Daily Mail.

Prince William More