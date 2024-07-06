Prince William Arrives Solo to Cheer on England at Euros

Prince William arrived in Düsseldorf on Saturday without his family to support England’s Three Lions in their quarter-final game against the Swiss.

Prince William, who cheered on the English national team last week when they narrowly knocked Slovakia out of running 2-1, is back in Germany for the quarter-finals.

The English team opened the game singing “God Save the King,” with Prince William, who is also the President of the English Football Association, joining in.

Prince William Clive Mason/Getty Images

Prince William was spotted without wife Kate Middleton hanging out with fellow Danish royal, King Frederik X, according to the Daily Mail.

The game is Gareth Southgate’s, manager of the English National team, hundredth game at the head of the Three Lions.

The prince hyped up the team following their victory against Slovakia last week, commenting on X “Emotional rollercoaster! Let's go England! Quarter finals here we come!”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.