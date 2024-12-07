Prince William Attends Notre Dame Reopening After Supporting Kate Middleton at Holiday Event

Prince William traveled to Paris just hours after attending Kate Middleton’s annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey with their children to take part in the highly anticipated reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral. On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Prince of Wales, 42, represented his father, King Charles as the monarch continues his cancer treatment. William joined world leaders and heads of state — including French President Emmanuel Macron, First Lady Jill Biden, and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump — at the ceremony celebrating the restoration of the iconic Gothic cathedral.