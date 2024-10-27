Prince William Breaks Silence About Estranged Brother Harry In ITV Documentary To Be Aired This Week

Prince William has broken his silence about his estranged brother Harry, referencing him in a documentary about battling homelessness, due to air this week in the UK.

William and Harry have not been known to speak since they were filmed in conversation at their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021. Harry recounted in his memoir ‘Spare’ how the pair fought in recent years, and have become estranged since his marriage to Meghan Markle in 2018.

The two brothers most recently both attended the funeral of their uncle Lord Fellowes in Norfolk, north-east England, where they were not reported to have spoken despite sitting in the same congregation.

William has made a two-part documentary called Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, and a clip released Saturday sees him recalling his childhood when his mother Princess Diana took her two young sons to visit The Passage, a charity for homeless people.

William says in the clip: “My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10.

“I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect.”

The documentary sees William co-founding a new endeavour called Homewards, partnering with other charities to promote systemic change in the UK, in which homeless is a growing problem around the country.

