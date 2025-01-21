Prince William Channels Princess Diana's Legacy with Charity Visit amid Kate Middleton's Remission News

Prince William is furthering the work of his late mother, Princess Diana, after his wife Kate Middleton announced that she is in "remission" from cancer.

On Jan. 21, the Prince of Wales, 42, kicked off the workweek with a visit to Centrepoint's Ealing hub in London to meet young people being supported by the charity. Centrepoint is a U.K. charity working to support young people out of homelessness, and Princess Diana not only backed the organization as patron, but brought her sons Prince William and Prince Harry along with her to visits to introduce them to the issue.

The Prince of Wales stepped out to see Centrepoint's service in Ealing, which has 17 beds for young people between the ages of 16 and 25 who are experiencing homelessness. The center serves as a home for the youth and offers a slew of services, from employment and educational opportunities to counseling to build a bright future.

Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Prince William at Centrepoint in London on Jan. 21, 2025.

Related: Prince William Steps Out in a Tux (and Facial Hair!) to Support Cause Princess Diana Introduced Him to as a Young Boy

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince William spent the visit meeting young people getting help from Centrepoint, and heard about how the charity is supporting them in rebuilding their lives. The Prince of Wales is also participated in some of the sporty activities that the hub has like boxing and foosball — no surprise given his athletic proclivities! The Prince of Wales is known to join in sports at royal engagements, just like Princess Kate previously has.

William's visit to Centrepoint underscores his longstanding relationship with the charity, and this year will be his 20th supporting the organization as patron. The tight tie has led to Centrepoint becoming a key partner of Homewards, the targeted initiative he launched in June 2023 through The Royal Foundation with the goal of ending homelessness for good across the U.K.

Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Prince William at Centrepoint in London on Jan. 21, 2025.

Centrepoint has helped advise the Royal Foundation (which William and Kate use as a vehicle for their philanthropic work) on the blueprint for Homewards, and provides ongoing guidance as the venture develops. Kensington Palace previously said Homewards endeavors "to change the narrative and challenge negative perceptions and stereotypes around homelessness" through a five-year plan with several sites across the U.K.

Prince William's latest engagement came a week after his wife Princess Kate visited the London hospital where she previously received treatment for cancer, and she announced the same day that she is in remission. The Princess of Wales shared in March 2024 that she was undergoing treatment for cancer, and said in September that she completed chemotherapy.

Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Prince William at Centrepoint in London on Jan. 21, 2025.

Related: A Complete Timeline of Kate Middleton's Abdominal Surgery and Cancer Diagnosis

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prince and Princess of Wales were also announced on Jan. 14 as the joint patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, marking a new role for Princess Kate and elevated job for Prince William. The Prince of Wales became president of the renowned cancer hospital in 2007, a position that Princess Diana previously held. Princess Diana's role at the Royal Marsden was one of six she was able to retain after her divorce from the future King Charles in 1996, before her untimely death in 1997 following a car accident in Paris.

Angela Terry, a patient receiving treatment at the Royal Marsden who got to meet Princess Kate last week, tells PEOPLE that the royal made a real impact during the surprise stop. Princess Kate went to meet patients and staff, fulfilling a wish to "show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world leading care and treatment the Marsden provides," a Kensington Palace spokesman said then.

EGFR+ Lung Cancer UK/Instagram Kate Middleton and Angela Terry at The Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Jan. 14, 2025.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"She has such poise and elegance, extremely genuine and sincere. She is very personable. I watched her talking to other patients and she’s amazing," Terry tells PEOPLE.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She has this gentle eye contact as she talks, she reaches out and maybe touches their shoulder or holds their hand and her smile is always there. The level of connection she makes with each and every person she meets is phenomenal," adds the non-executive chair of EGFR Positive UK — Kate's bedside manner reminiscent of Diana's warm way.

Read the original article on People