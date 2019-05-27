Prince William Gone Wild! See the Royal Dad Celebrate When His Favorite Soccer Team Wins

Royal fan in the stands! Prince William made a surprise appearance at Wembley stadium on Monday to cheer on soccer team Aston Villa — and he couldn’t hide his fandom when they won.

William, 36, who visited the stadium in an official capacity earlier this month when he was at the FA Cup final (he is the organization’s president and handed out the trophy), returned in a personal capacity on Monday afternoon. When Aston Villa went one goal ahead toward the end of the first half, he threw his arm around former player John Carew with his right fist aloft.

And when they took the whole match to move up to the Premiere League, he really cut loose.

Prince William and John Carew enjoyed that!



Aston Villa are back in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/ghToTeAMz3



— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 27, 2019

Aston Villa played Derby County in the final game to determine who was promoted to the Premier League. It has been called the most lucrative game in European soccer, with a value of $220 million, as it opens the door to the riches of the main money-spinning contest for the clubs involved.

When William was at the cup final May 18, he gave a hint that he would be back to watch today’s match, telling the BBC before kick off: “As you said, next week is going to be a bit of a nervy affair for me so I can enjoy today, relax, and may the best team win.”

Prince William and John Carew on May 27, 2019. | BPI/REX/Shutterstock More

The prince explained why he follows Villa during an interview before a Cup Final four years ago. “A long time ago at school, I got into football big-time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United or Chelsea fans and I didn’t want to follow the run-of-the-mill teams,” he said, according to the Birmingham Mail. “I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. I have got friends of mine who support Aston Villa and one of the first FA Cup games I went to was Bolton vs. Aston Villa back in 2000. It was the atmosphere, the camaraderie and I really felt that there was something I could connect with.”

This time last year, William attended the corresponding match, when Villa hoped to make it into the Premier League. They failed that day, losing out to Fulham.