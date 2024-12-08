Donald Trump says Prince William 'doing a fantastic job' as they meet for a second time in Paris

Donald Trump has said the Prince of Wales is "doing a fantastic job" as they met for a second time in Paris on Saturday.

They had a "warm" and "friendly" 40-minute meeting at the British ambassador's residence after shaking hands earlier at a reopening ceremony marking the five-year restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

At the diplomat's house, the pair discussed a range of global issues but focused on the importance of the UK-US special relationship, according to Kensington Palace.

The palace added Mr Trump also "shared some warm and fond memories" with Prince William about his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for which the 42-year-old royal was "extremely grateful".

As Mr Trump arrived, they shook hands and the US president-elect, who is due to take office on 20 January, then gestured to William and added: "Good man, this one."

The prince asked 78-year-old Mr Trump if he had warmed up since attending the ceremony in the cathedral and he replied he had and that it was "beautiful".

William said "we can warm our toes up after the cathedral" and Mr Trump smiled and responded "right, you're right".

At the earlier event in Paris, they shook hands, exchanged a few words and Mr Trump patted William on the shoulder.

It was the first time the pair had met since the American was re-elected president last month.

The last time they met was during his state visit to the UK in 2019.

At Saturday evening's Notre-Dame service attended by heads of state, Mr Trump sat next to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Among the 1,500 dignitaries were billionaire Elon Musk - a close adviser in Mr Trump's transition team - US first lady Jill Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The guests also included Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Prince Albert of Monaco, and former French presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy.

The event in the French capital marked the reopening of the 12th-century church after the world-famous building almost collapsed in a fire in April 2019.

Following the devastating blaze, people donated nearly $1bn (£780m) - a tribute to its global appeal.

'The bells are ringing again'

Mr Macron expressed his "gratitude" to those who saved, helped and rebuilt the cathedral, which had the word "merci" projected onto the front.

"I stand before you... to express the gratitude of the French nation," he said at the ceremony.

"Tonight, the bells of Notre-Dame are ringing again."

The first responders who helped preserve the Gothic masterpiece and some of those who then restored it were given a standing ovation.

Trump and Zelenskyy meet

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Macron organised a meeting with Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace in what was seen as a coup for the French president days after his prime minister Michel Barnier was ousted by parliament.

The archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich, led the service in the first part of the cathedral's rebirth, with an inaugural mass set for Sunday.

He struck the doors three times with his crozier, or bishop's cross, before symbolically reopening the building, and the choir began to sing.

Minutes earlier, the cathedral's bells rang out as Mr Macron welcomed his guests.

Inside, 42,000 square metres of stonework - an area equivalent to about six football pitches - have been meticulously cleaned, revealing luminous limestone and intricate carvings.

Overhead, 2,000 oak beams, nicknamed "the forest", were used to rebuild the spire and roof, restoring the cathedral's iconic silhouette.

And the thunderous great organ, with 7,952 pipes, resounded for the first time since the fire.