Prince William focusing 'on his work' amid rumours about Catherine, Princess of Wales

The British royal's representative has issued a statement following recent conspiracies and rumours about his wife Catherine's health and whereabouts following her recent abdominal surgery. "His focus is on his work and not on social media," a spokesperson for Prince William told People on Wednesday. The comment comes a day after Catherine's name was listed on the British Army's official website as scheduled to appear at the Trooping the Colour army parade in London on 8 June. The event would be her first public appearance since her planned surgery.