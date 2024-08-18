Prince William 'hasn't spoken to Harry in two years and doesn't want him at his coronation'

Prince William has not spoken to his brother Harry for two years and would be unlikely to invite him to his coronation if it were to happen in the near future, according to reports.

The once-close siblings have been embroiled in a feud since the Duke of Sussex stepped back from royal duties and relocated to the US with his wife Meghan.

Prince Harry further strained relations by making claims about William’s behaviour in his memoir Spare - including an allegation that his brother pushed him to the floor during a heated argument.

The brothers are now rarely seen together. Harry made a brief visit to the UK to see his father in February, but according to the Sunday times, the princes have not spoken directly since 2022.

A friend of William’s said: “This year his focus has very much been on his wife, his children and his father. His brother isn't really something that's discussed.

The source added that the Prince of Wales does not want Harry to be in attendance for his own coronation when the time comes.

William is next in line to the throne and it would be a sensational statement if he did not invite his younger brother.

The pair, however, are said to have lost contact - with Harry’s most recent efforts to reach out not being reciprocated, according to the Mail.

It has even been touted that the Sussexes learned of Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis at the same time as the rest of the world.

Prince Harry will turn 40 next month and is this weekend spending time touring Bogota with his wife alongside a huge Colombian entourage.

An insider told the Times: “What is the purpose of Prince Harry and what is Prince Harry’s purpose?

“He loved the army and was very good at his job. The work with Invictus is great and fatherhood was the role he most wanted, so perhaps those are enough for him.

“But everything else is a bit woolly. I always thought he wanted more from life. I can’t help but think he must be wondering, ‘Where do I go from here?’”