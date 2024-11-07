Prince William hires David Beckham's former publicist

Victoria Shires will head up communications for William's new homelessness initiative, Homewards, having previously spent three years running PR for David's DB Ventures, where she managed a portfolio of brands and businesses for the former England football captain. Operated by the Prince and Princess of Wales' Royal Foundation, the Homewards project is set to last five years and aims to help end homelessness in six local areas across England. "It's been a great first few weeks at the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales," Victoria, 34, told Mail Online, having started her new role as Head of Communications for the charity last month.