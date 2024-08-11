Prince William and Kate Middleton offer congratulations to Team Great Britain

As the Paris 2024 Olympics come to a close Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a video offering congratulations to Team Great Britain.

The couple was joined by celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, David Beckham, and Jessica Ennis-Hill. The Prince and Princess called Team Great Britain’s athletes an, “inspiration to us all” in their heartfelt video.

Throughout the video, all celebrities acknowledged the work Team Great Britain has put into their performance in the Olympics and reassured that is has paid off. Some went as far as to call the athletes, “immortal” after their legendary performances.