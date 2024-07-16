Prince William praises 'all-round class act' Gareth Southgate after his resignation as England manager

Prince William has thanked Gareth Southgate for showing “humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny” during his time as England manager.

The coach announced on Tuesday he was quitting the role after eight years in charge of the national team.

In a statement on social media, the Prince of Wales described departing England manager Gareth Southgate as an "all-round class act" as he thanked him for his service to the Three Lions.

He said: "Gareth, I want to thank you - not as the President of the @FA, but as an @England fan. Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world's finest in 2024.

"Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny.

"And thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you've achieved. W."

