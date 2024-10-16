Prince William Presents Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with Damehood: ‘Incredibly Honored’

Ardern said it was “particularly special” to receive the honor on Oct. 16 from Prince William, whom she works with in support of his Earthshot Prize initiative

The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram Jacinda Ardern, former New Zealand Prime Minister, being presented with her damehood by Prince William at Windsor Castle on Oct. 16, 2024

Jacinda Ardern, the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, was just presented with a damehood by Prince William, with whom she shares a warm working relationship.

Ardern, who was in office from 2017 to 2023, was made a Dame Grand Commander of the New Zealand Order of Merit at Windsor Castle on Oct. 16 at an investiture ceremony that recognized other luminaries, as well. Speaking after the ceremony Wednesday, Ardern said receiving the damehood from the Prince of Wales, 42, had been “particularly special,” as the two have gotten to know one another over the years — most especially through their work on Prince William’s Earthshot Prize. Ardern serves as a trustee for William’s environmental initiative, a position appointed last April.

"@jacindaardern it was a privilege to present you with this deserved award at Windsor today!" the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote on social media, further calling her "A friend, an extraordinary advocate for the environment and now a Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit."



Ardern said she was “incredibly honored and very humbled” by her damehood, according to the Telegraph, and that she felt the honor acknowledged her family, her former colleagues and New Zealanders who gave her the “extraordinary privilege of serving them for five years.”

She donned a traditional Maori cloak, Korowai, which is worn during special ceremonies, after she was made a dame, the Telegraph reported.

When her damehood was announced, the former prime minister said she was “incredibly humbled” but “in two minds” about accepting the accolade.

“So many of the things we went through as a nation over the last five years were about all of us rather than one individual,” she said, per the Telegraph. “But I have heard that said by so many Kiwis who I have encouraged to accept an honor over the years. And so, for me, this is a way to say thank you — to my family, to my colleagues, and to the people who supported me to take on the most challenging and rewarding role of my life.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram Prince William and Jacinda Ardern at the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Oct. 16, 2024

The elected official got to know Prince William during her time leading the Commonwealth country of New Zealand, and spoke on his behalf at the inaugural Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City in September 2022. The Prince of Wales was unable to attend the event following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth days before.

“As I was preparing my remarks today, I couldn't help [but] reflect on Her late Majesty the Queen. She is someone who was focused, committed and demonstrated what could be achieved when you show fortitude and longevity," Ardern said on stage.

"We need all of those same characteristics to take on the environmental challenges ahead of us. But we're also at a crossroads in this difficult journey, where it won't just take our global collective will to create the scale of change required to turn around our environmental trajectory, it will also take innovation. The speed we need to move demands it," she added.

Prince William created The Earthshot Prize in 2020 to promote impactful approaches to the world's most pressing environmental challenges, with plans to award Earthshot Prizes until 2030. Winners receive £1 million ($1.2 million) and support to scale their solutions, focused on reviving and repairing the land, air or sea, to size.

"It is an honour to welcome @jacindaardern to the @EarthshotPrize team. Her life-long commitment to supporting sustainable and environmental solutions, along with her experience as Prime Minister of New Zealand, will bring a rich infusion of new thinking to our mission," Prince William said in a rare personal tweet at the time of Ardern’s appointment to the Earthshot Prize Board of Trustees, signing off with the initial “W,” signifying the message came from him personally.

The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram Prince William and Jacinda Ardern at the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Oct. 16, 2024

Joining The Earthshot Prize Board of Trustees isn’t Ardern’s only connection to members of the royal family. In January 2019, Meghan Markle had a private meeting with Ardern at Kensington Palace just months after she and Prince Harry toured New Zealand (along with stops in Australia, Tonga and Fiji). According to TVNZ reporter Joy Reid, the visit was to “recognize their recent successful visit to [New Zealand]” during the couple’s four-stop tour the previous October.

While in New Zealand, Meghan and Ardern teamed up for a number of events. The prime minister was on hand to greet the couple when they arrived at the Wellington International Airport Military Terminal, then spent time with them later that night during a welcome reception at the Government House in Wellington. Ardern also joined the newlyweds for a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum and a visit to Pillars, a charity that supports children who have a parent in prison by providing special mentoring programs, during their trip.

Later in 2019, Meghan chose Ardern to appear as one of 15 women on the cover of the September issue of British Vogue for its “Forces of Change” issue, which the Duchess of Sussex guest edited. Meghan, now 43, became the first guest editor of the September issue in the magazine’s 103-year history.

In 2022, Ardern was one of the leaders selected to be part of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary series Live to Lead, which premiered that December on the heels of their six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their tour of New Zealand on Oct. 31, 2018

Ardern was praised for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2019 Christchurch terror attacks. Ardern — who said she didn’t have “enough in the tank” to run for re-election when she resigned as prime minister in 2023 — had her damehood personally approved by King Charles, who is due to head to neighboring Oceania countries Australia and Samoa in a visit alongside wife Queen Camilla beginning on Friday, Oct. 18.

The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram Jacinda Ardern at Windsor Castle after being presented with her damehood by Prince William on Oct. 16, 2024

The King, 75, and the Queen, 77, were originally scheduled to also visit New Zealand on this royal tour, the first to a Commonwealth realm since Charles became monarch in September 2022. The stop in New Zealand was cut in light of the King’s health, following his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Speaking to the New Zealand women’s rugby team during a reception at Buckingham Palace, Charles said, “I’m extremely sorry I can’t come to New Zealand in later October — it’s on doctors’ orders. But I hope there will be another excuse [to visit] before too long. In the meantime, give my love to New Zealand.”

While Down Under, Charles and Camilla will visit both Sydney and Canberra before heading to Samoa and the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) there. Last week, news emerged that the King will “pause” cancer treatments while abroad and will resume them when back in the U.K.; he will also travel with two doctors on the trip.

While in Australia, “the itinerary has been designed with the King’s health in mind,” the Times reported. “The King and Queen will have a rest day, and there will be no evening engagements.”

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Gett King Charles and Queen Camilla pose in front of the RNLI Lifeboats during a tour of the Island showcase exhibition, a showcase of Guernsey culture, heritage, produce and environmental initiatives on Crown Pier during an official visit to Guernsey on July 16, 2024 in St Peter Port, Guernsey

In Samoa, Charles will participate in CHOGHM, as he is the head of the Commonwealth association of 56 nations. The summit is held every two years, and while in Samoa the King and Queen will arrive in the evening and attend a state dinner. The palace said that the couple’s engagements in both nations “will focus on themes designed to celebrate the best of Australia and Samoa, as well as reflecting aspects of the King and Queen’s work.”



