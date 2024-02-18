Prince William reveals he's watched fewer Bafta films this year as Kate recovers from surgery

Prince William speaks with members of the public at the Baftas at the Royal Festival Hall (Getty Images)

Prince William revealed that he has watched fewer films ahead of the Baftas this year as his wife recovers from major abdominal surgery.

William, 41, apologised to Elaine Bedell, chief executive of the Southbank Centre, for his “last minute” decision to attend the ceremony alone amid the health scares in his family.

When asked if he had been able to watch many of the 38 feature films nominated at the awards, he said: “I’ve done the fewest I’ve ever done before, with my wife it’s been a bit - hopefully we’ll catch up.

“I’ll make my list tonight,” he added.

William said he has a list of movies to watch after attending the Baftas (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

The Prince, who has been President of the Baftas since 2010, told BBC executive Charlotte Moore that he is a “big fan of Christopher Nolan” and that he will be “pleased” if Oppenheimer receives an award.

The biographical thriller about the father of the nuclear bomb - which William said he “loved” - marks a crowning achievement for British filmmaker Nolan, who won his first best director Bafta at the ceremony.

Prince William speaks with Cate Blanchett at the Royal Festival Hall (Getty Images)

In total, the movie scored seven awards at the ceremony on Sunday night.The Prince added that he hasn’t watched Barbie yet, but he wants to, telling Ms Bedell that there were “lots of opinionated fans outside” the Royal Festival Hall venue.

The Princess of Wales, who usually attends the star-studded ceremony with her husband, has been convalescing at the couple’s home in Windsor following major abdominal surgery last month.

He told Bafta executives that she was sorry not to be attending with him this year, saying: “She does love the Baftas”.

The Prince also hailed all the “good British films and good female directors” that have been nominated this year.

Speaking with the Bafta, Southbank and BBC executives ahead of the ceremony, Prince William also revealed that there was “more coming” after he was congratulated on the announcement of the first Duchy of Cornwall housing project to tackle homelessness.

It was revealed by The Sunday Times that the Prince will forge ahead with a £3 million social housing plan of 24 new homes for the Cornwall estate in the next year.