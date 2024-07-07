Prince William to star in new documentary about tackling homelessness

Prince William’s mission to prove homelessness can be eradicated will be the focus of a new two-part documentary. The Prince of Wales will feature in the series called ‘Prince William: We Can End Homelessness’ which will give a glimpse into the work that has gone on behind the scenes. The news was announced as the prince prepares to mark the first anniversary of his housing project, Homewards. The documentary will comprise two one-hour episodes, and will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX this autumn.