Prince William Steps Out to Support Cause Connected to Hospital Where George, Charlotte and Louis Were Born

The Prince of Wales is a patron of the appeal to create The Fleming Initiative at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London

Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Prince William at The Royal Society on May 16, 2024

Prince William is stepping out for a good cause.

On May 16, the Prince of Wales, 41, attended an event at The Royal Society in central London to celebrate the research being undertaken to tackle antimicrobial resistance. William was pictured speaking with fellow attendees at the event, which was held at The Royal Society's building in Carlton House Terrace.

The prince is the patron of the appeal to create The Fleming Initiative, which is a global movement based out of St. Mary's Hospital, where his and Kate Middleton's three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, were born. (William was also born at the hospital.)

The event — titled The World Together Solving the Antibiotic Emergency — is co-hosted by His Majesty’s Government and The Royal Society. It highlights "the latest scientific and economic research into antimicrobial resistance," while also celebrating citizen and civil society campaigns, according to a press release.



Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Prince William at The Royal Society on May 16, 2024

The conference was also attended by representatives from United Nations organizations, Ministers from the Commonwealth and around the world, and those championing finding a solution to antimicrobial resistance. During the event, the prince listened as survivors of antimicrobial resistance shared their stories, before giving a speech of his own.

After the conference, William hosted a private reception at St. James’ Palace for attendees.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when the microorganisms that cause infections become resistant to antibiotics and antifungals, according to the Mayo Clinic. The issue is on the rise due to the misuse of antibiotics in both humans and livestocks. If a solution isn't found, it is estimated that drug-resistant microbes will lead to around 10 million deaths per year by 2050.

In July 2023, the Prince of Wales officially became the patron of the appeal to launch The Fleming Centre. The center is set to open in 2028 to coincide with the centenary of the discovery of penicillin, the first antibiotic.

At the time his patronage was first announced, Prince William and Princess Kate shared a statement on their official X account, writing, "Over one million people a year die as a result of antimicrobial resistance. The Fleming Centre will drive a global movement to tackle it. Proud to become Patron of the appeal to create this vital centre, which will educate, inspire and catalyse action to solve this problem.”

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Kate Middleton on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2022

Kensington Palace added that The Fleming Initiative, which is responsible for the construction of the center, will educate the public on the issue through exhibitions, engagement activities and more.

"It is hoped that this transformative approach at the London Centre will act as a blueprint which can be shared and adapted to local contexts around the globe,” the palace said at the time. “In becoming Patron of the appeal to build the Centre, Prince William will support efforts over the next five years to make these ambitious plans to overcome global anti-microbial resistance a reality.”

William's attendance at the event comes after his two-day tour of Cornwall, where he visited a community hospital and his housing project.

