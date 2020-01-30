Prince William Takes His Mental Health Campaign to Soccer Club in Liverpool

Prince William headed to the soccer-loving city of Liverpool to see the how the power of the sport is helping people in the community.

The 37-year-old royal was hosted by Everton FC on Thursday as he was shown some of the ways the soccer club addresses social issues affecting the area.

At the heart of his visit was the continuation of his Heads Up campaign to put mental well-being on an equal footing with physical health. He met some of the club’s first team players to talk about the importance of encouraging men, especially, to feel more at ease about discussing their mental health.

His office says that Everton is an “exemplary model” of how a club can help the wider area and William was introduced to three of the Everton in the Community’s initiatives: Stand Together, which tackles social isolation among the over-70s, a veterans’ hub that uses sport to support ex-service personnel and Tackling the Blues which focuses on children and young people.

“Everton has done wonders — it’s done so much for 12 years,” the royal said, adding that there was “still a long way to go.”

Prince William joined a huddle of top soccer players to talk honestly about their mental health. Surrounded by Everton premier league players, he heard that despite that enormous riches and privileges the top sportsmen can enjoy, they still faced the same pitfalls as many others.

Dominc Calvert-Lewin told him, “One thing that you cannot prepare for is the opinions of thousands and thousands of people. You cannot please all of the people all the time. We have had a tough time for two or three seasons, and we have had to help each other through that. Having that foundation helps us to get through it and crack on.”

William recognized this saying that there is “fan pressure, emotional pressure and peer pressure,” and said that his hope was that Heads Up will work across all clubs at all levels in the mental health space. “We have got to get passed the idea of getting as much out of a player and then move them on” and added he hoped there would be a more holistic approach to supporting players and their families.

Jordan Pickford — who joined Everton as a young man, leaving his hometown and first team of Sunderland — said, “When I arrived I was away from home, and I came to Seamus [Coleman] here and the experienced players and they helped me settle a lot easier.”

