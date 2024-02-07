Prince William thanks public in first comments since King's cancer diagnosis

[object Object] (REUTERS)

Prince William has spoken publicly for the first time since the King’s cancer diagnosis, thanking the public for their support.

Arriving at a gala for the London Air Ambulance Service in central London, the Prince of Wales said: "We really appreciate everyone's kind messages. Thank you".

The Prince of Wales was back at work on Wednesday hosting a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony where he received "good wishes" for Charles, who earlier this week underwent his first treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

The future King had taken time off to support his family after the Princess of Wales underwent planned abdominal surgery on January 16, and returned to public duties once Kate's care and recovery had settled.

But his first day back at work has found the monarchy dealing with the health scare surrounding his father, who is the head of state, and whose reign will pass the 17-month mark on Thursday.

Former England striker Ellen White, who was made an MBE for services to football, passed on to William her "best wishes" for the King, and sympathised with the monarchy, saying it must be a "difficult".

More follows.