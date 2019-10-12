Prince William Visited a Pub to Encourage People to Talk About Their Mental Health

Photo credit: Chris Jackson - Getty Images More

This week, Prince William joined football fans at a pub in London to watch the England vs Czech Republic match and talk about mental health.

William's visit was in connection with his charity, Heads Together, and it's football-focused initiative, Heads Up, both of which work to encourage people to engage in open conversations about their mental health.

Life as a senior-ranking member of the royal family is a lot of work. In addition to the royal engagements and traditional duties that come with the job, however, royals have a chance to use their platform to promote the issues that matter most to them. For Prince William, that includes mental health.

Along with his brother, Prince Harry, Will launched Heads Together, an organization that promotes mental health awareness and encourages people to engage in more open conversations about the subject.

One of Heads Together's latest initiatives is Heads Up, which focuses on bringing mental health awareness to the world of football. On Friday, October 11, Will stopped by the Prince Albert pub in London to watch the England vs Czech Republic match with fans and promote the project.



"Everyone should feel as comfortable talking about their mental health as they do talking about football in the pub. Prince William has joined football fans to watch #CZEENG and discuss the importance of encouraging more people to start a conversation #HeadsUp," Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter, along with photos of Will and fans chatting at the pub.





Will was joined at the pub by Chelsea Football Club Head Coach Frank Lampard, as well as a group of diehard football fans. The fans who were invited to enjoy the game with Will and Lampard were each joined by someone who has supported them through difficult times, the Palace explained on Twitter, and their conversations focused on the importances of encouraging people (specifically men) to feel more comfortable discussing their mental health.

