Prince William Visits a Soccer Team on Thanksgiving — and Gets Presents for the Kids!

Prince William spent his Thanksgiving morning visiting a soccer team as part of his mental health campaign.

On Thursday morning, the royal — and avid soccer fan! — paid a visit to the West Bromwich Albion Football Club to talk with members of the team about the pressures they face as players, and how those factors can affect their mental wellbeing. William also met with young players from West Brom’s Academy.

The trip was part of the Heads Up initiative, a season-long campaign spearheaded by William, 37. The campaign uses the popularity of soccer in the U.K. to emphasize that mental health is just as important as physical health.

In one sweet moment, William — who is also the president of the Football Association — was gifted presents for his three children with wife Kate Middleton: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1½.

The representative from the team who gave William the presents joked that West Bromwich Albion doesn’t have “a chance” with William’s son George, who is already taking after his father as an Aston Villa fan: “This is for George. But I don’t think we’ve got a chance, have we?”

It was a great morning talking #HeadsUp at @WBA especially when the team gifted die hard @AVFCOfficial fan, personalised shirts for Charlotte and Louis and a signed match ball for Prince George! @KensingtonRoyal | @FA | @theCALMZone pic.twitter.com/3cu1njp753 — Heads Together (@heads_together) November 28, 2019

Prince William | Rui Vieira - WPA Pool/Getty Images More

Prince William | Rui Vieira - WPA Pool/Getty Images More

William laughed but responded that George would “love” his present, a soccer ball that was used in the warm-up of the team’s most recent game. Charlotte and Louis were also given mini West Bromwich Albion jerseys with their names on the back.

“The football … will go down extremely well,” William said, adding of Charlotte’s jersey, “I’ll see how she gets on with that!”

“She’ll definitely like the fact that there’s a Louis as well,” he continued. “I love it. That’s very kind of you guys, thank you very much”

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Respond After Camila Cabello Steals Pencil from Kensington Palace

This morning, The Duke of Cambridge talked football and mental health with @SlavenBillic and the @WBA team after last night’s 4-1 win against @BristolCityFC. pic.twitter.com/X8MnETNcMD — Heads Together (@heads_together) November 28, 2019