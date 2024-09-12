Prince William warns of ‘future threats’ to UK during RAF speech

The Prince of Wales has told new RAF officers the country will be relying on them to deal with “future threats” during the present “time of change and uncertainty”.

William spoke during the graduation ceremony of more than 50 officers who have completed their training at the Royal Air Force College Cranwell on Thursday 12 September.

The prince knows RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire well, as he trained at the air force base, flying solo for the first time and later received his wings from his father during a ceremony in 2008.

He remained in the RAF for much of his active military career going on to fly as a helicopter pilot in the RAF Search and Rescue Force before becoming an air ambulance helicopter pilot.