Princess Andre reveals the one way she won't be following in mum Katie Price's footsteps

Princess Andre has revealed there's one way in which she won’t be following in the footsteps of her model mum, Katie Price.

The 17-year-old is often compared to her famous mum, mainly because of her cascading, Rapunzel-like curls that resemble Katie's from her teenage modelling days. But now, Princess has revealed the one thing she won’t be embracing.

Princess has inherited her mum's ringlets (Getty)

She told The Sunthat she doesn’t feel the need to have cosmetic surgery and wants to embrace her natural beauty to set a good example for her younger sisters.

“I feel like there are a lot of comments comparing me to my mum, I guess because I'm her first daughter. They say things like, ‘Don’t have surgery, don’t change yourself,’ and I’ll let people say what they want, but I know in myself what I want to do and who I want to be. I feel like everyone is entitled to do what they want with their body. But I personally don’t look at [cosmetic surgery] and think, ‘Oh, yeah, I want to do that.’”

Princess has a special bond with her mum Katie (Anthony Devlin)

Princess added: “I think it’s important, especially for the younger generation on social media, to embrace natural beauty. My sisters are 10, and I want to set an example for them that they’re amazing as they are. You don’t need to change. I want my little sisters to look up to me and feel happy within themselves. It’s natural for them to want to play around with make-up—that’s a girly thing to do—but I always tell them they don’t need it.”

The teen has already had a successful career as an influencer and, according to the Daily Mail, signed a four-figure deal with the fashion brand Pretty Little Thing.

You may also like

Princess is the elder sister of Jett, ten, and Bunny, nine, whom her mum Katie shares with ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

She is also the sister of 12-year-old Amelia, whom her dad Peter Andre shares with her stepmum Emily Andre, and baby Arabella, whom the couple welcomed in May.

Emily and Princess share a close bond (Getty)

Princess and her stepmum Emily have a very close bond, with the junior doctor often photographed accompanying Princess to influencer events.

In a recent interview with Fabulous, Princess revealed that Emily is the “perfect stepmum.”

Princess lives with her dad Peter and step-mum Emily in Surrey (Getty Images)

“I love all my siblings the same,” she admitted, before adding: “And Emily has been in my life since I was three, so it’s like she’s always been there. She’s the perfect stepmum. I couldn’t have asked for better.”

Reflecting on life with her mother, Katie Price, Princess added: “I guess my mum’s side is more chaotic… in a good way.”