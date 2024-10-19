Princess Anne attends opening night of Spanish Riding School performance

The Princess Royal attended a performance by the world’s oldest riding academy in London as it tours the UK for the first time in almost a decade. Anne was treated to perfectly synchronised routines set to classical Viennese music by eight riders and up to 26 horses from the Spanish Riding School on Friday evening. The academy, based in Vienna, Austria, has been maintaining and practising classical horsemanship in its Renaissance tradition of the High School for more than 450 years. The princess, watching the tour’s opening night at OVO Arena Wembley from the royal box, joined model Lady Victoria Hervey, influencer Chuggs Wallis and thousands of fans at the show.