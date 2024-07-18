Princess Anne Pulls Out of Public Duties amid Her Recovery from Injury After Horse 'Incident'

King Charles' sister — who was out and about on Wednesday — has cancelled some engagements next week

Cameron Smith/Getty Princess Anne on her visit in Gloucestershire, UK, on July 12, 2024.

Princess Anne is taking each day as it comes as she makes a gradual return to royal duties following her hospitalization for a horse-related "incident" last month.

The Princess Royal has canceled some outings next week in Scotland and Norfolk as she and her medical team manage her work schedule.

King Charles' sister, 73, will not now head to Scotland, where she had been due to visit the NLV Pharos, a lighthouse tender in Scotland on Monday and Tuesday.

It has emerged that Anne will also not be heading to Norfolk next Thursday, where she was expected to visit Brancaster Station in her role as the Royal Patron of the National Coastwatch Institution.

Anne has also planned to visit a Citizens Advice office in Norwich in the same area of eastern England. That has now been canceled, local outlet Norwich Evening News reported on Tuesday, July 16.

Cameron Smith/Getty Princess Anne visits the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College, on JUly 12, 2024.

The cancellations come after Anne visited a British Army Military Intelligence Battalion in Salisbury, Wiltshire on Wednesday, July 17.

On July 12, Anne also made her first outing since her June 24 accident when she visited the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire. Soon after she stepped out of her car that day, the royal said she couldn't "remember a single thing" about the accident.

Despite her setback, Anne appeared to be in her element amid the equestrian setting, where she joined RDA supporters in the arena, presented awards and met winners.

Anne was discharged from the hospital following a five-day stay after the accident on June 23. She sustained a concussion and minor injuries in an "incident" at her Gatcombe Park estate, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on June 24.

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery," the statement read.

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery," the statement continued.

Cameron Smith/Getty Princess Anne at the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College on July 12, 2024.

Because of the concussion that Princess Anne sustained, the exact details of the accident are unable to be ascertained. However, her injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.

The Princess Royal is a lifelong equestrian who competed for Team Great Britain at the Olympics in 1976, and made history as the first member of the British royal family to participate in the Olympics. She rode in the Trooping the Colour parade on June 15, and kept her cool when her horse began acting up on the streets of London.



Cameron Smith/Getty Princess Anne visits the Riding for the Disables Association event on July 12, 2024.

PEOPLE confirmed that King Charles' sister has received rehabilitation support at her Gatcombe Park home in Gloucestershire after leaving Southmead Hospital in Bristol on June 28.

When she left the hospital, her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, issued a short statement voicing his gratitude to her care team there.

"I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay," said Sir Tim, who married Anne in 1992.

