Princess Anne 'recovering slowly', says husband after visiting her in hospital

Princess Anne is "recovering slowly", her husband has said as he left hospital after visiting her.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, 69, also said the Princess Royal would leave "when she's ready".

He made his comments after spending two-and-a-half hours with his wife at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on Wednesday.

The 73-year-old has spent three nights in hospital after suffering minor head injuries and concussion when it was believed she was struck by a horse while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening.

Sir Tim drove to the main entrance of the hospital's Brunel building in a Range Rover.

Stepping from his car, he carried a small navy blue bag.

The previous day he revealed he had taken her "just a few little treats from home".

Responding to questions as he left the hospital on Wednesday, Sir Tim said: "She's recovering slowly."

He added: "She'll be out when she's ready."

Anne married former Royal Navy officer Sir Tim, her second husband, in a low-key ceremony in 1992.

A skilled horsewoman, she was the first royal to compete at an Olympic games, in 1976.

Known as the King's right-hand woman, she is a seen as the hardest working royal and has a reputation for her dedication to duty and no-nonsense approach.

Sir Tim has previously thanked the doctors, nurses and emergency crew for their help, saying both he and Anne were "profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care - and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene".

"We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal," he added.