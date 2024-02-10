Princess Anne shows her support for Scotland with matching blue trouser suit
Princess Anne wore the colour of the home team in a dark blue trouser suit as she watched the Six Nations rugby match between Scotland and France on Saturday.
The Princess Royal met the players at Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh before the latest championship fixture, in which France wore white.
The princess became patron of the Scottish Rugby Union in June 1986. She regularly attends home and away matches, and visits team training sessions.