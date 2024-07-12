Princess Anne Steps Out for First Time Since Hospitalization as She Gradually Returns to Royal Duties

The Princess Royal marked her comeback with a meaningful outing near her country home

Cameron Smith/Getty Princess Anne visits the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College on July 12, 2024 in Gloucester, England.

Princess Anne is back in action.

The Princess Royal, 73, is making a gradual return to her royal duties after being hospitalized for a concussion and minor injuries following a horse-related incident last month. On Friday, July 12, Anne marked her comeback with a visit to the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire.

The event marks the 55th anniversary of the RDA, an organization close to Princess Anne's heart. She became the patron of the RDA in November 1971 and has been its president since March 1986. Anne was welcomed by RDA UK Chair Helena Vega Lozano and Chief Executive Michael Bishop.

In a statement, Bishop said: "We are honored to welcome The Princess Royal to our flagship event the RDA National Championships, at which we are celebrating our 55th anniversary and delighted that she has chosen to join us as she returns to royal duties. As our President, The Princess holds a very special place in the hearts of the entire RDA community and has helped us celebrate many significant milestones and provided invaluable support for over five decades."

Related: What It's Like to Stand Behind the Most Famous Palace Balcony in the World Like the Royals

Cameron Smith/Getty Princess Anne, Princess Royal visits the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College on July 12, 2024 in Gloucester, England.

During her visit, she will join supporters in the arena, present awards and meet the winners. The RDA National Championship, held over three days, is the largest equestrian event for disabled competitors.

Princess Anne's anticipated outing comes after Buckingham Palace announced on June 24 that King Charles' younger sister was hospitalized following an "incident" at Gatcombe Park on June 23. The incident, which involved impact from a horse’s head or legs, resulted in a concussion and minor injuries. The Telegraph reported that Princess Anne suffered memory loss, thought to be temporary, relating to the incident.

Cameron Smith/Getty Princess Anne, Princess Royal presents an Award during the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College on July 12, 2024 in Gloucester, England.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Anne was released from the hospital on June 28 and has since been recuperating at her country home in Gloucestershire with rehabilitation support.

Cameron Smith/Getty Princess Anne, Princess Royal visits the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College on July 12, 2024 in Gloucester, England.

Known for her resilience and dedication, Princess Anne's commitment to her royal role is well-documented. She often tops the list of the hardest-working royals, undertaking hundreds of engagements each year. Her absence due to the concussion saw her miss several appearances, making her return to the RDA National Championships a significant moment.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.