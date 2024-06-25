Princess Anne Suffering Memory Loss, Remains Hospitalized After Horse 'Incident': Report

The Princess Royal was injured on June 23 but the exact details of the accident are unable to be ascertained due to her concussion

Karwai Tang/WireImage Princess Anne rides at Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024.

Princess Anne is reportedly suffering memory loss following an "incident" at her home in which she sustained a concussion and minor injuries that caused her to be hospitalized.

The Telegraph reports that King Charles' sister, 73, is suffering memory loss related to the incident, which occurred at her Gatcombe Park home on June 23. The Princess Royal’s memory loss is thought to be temporary, according to the outlet.

Due to the concussion Princess Anne sustained, the exact details of the accident are unable to be ascertained. Her injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs. The Princess Royal is a dedicated equestrian who rode for Team Great Britain at the Olympics in 1976.

PEOPLE has contacted Buckingham Palace for further comment.

Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, visited her at the hospital on June 25 after she spent her second night in the hospital and gave a brief update to well-wishers.

Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence after attending the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle on June 17, 2024.

"She is recovering well, thank you. We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care — and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene," he said.

"We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal," he added.

As seen in a video shared to X by Chris Ship of ITV, Sir Tim, 69, told reporters, "She's fine. Slow but sure."

John Phillips/Getty Princess Anne rides at Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024.

On June 24, the palace shared the news about Princess Anne's injuries in a short statement.

"The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery," said Buckingham Palace.

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery," the statement continued.

A lifelong horseback rider like Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne most recently saddled up to ride in the parade at Trooping the Colour on June 15 with Prince William and Prince Edward. In a viral video shared on X, the Princess Royal expertly navigated her horse forward when it got jittery during the procession through London.

Rolf Vennenbernd/Picture Alliance via Getty Princess Anne in June 2023.

The Princess Royal's hospitalization means she will miss planned engagements this week, including the state visit of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan, which kicked off on June 25.

"On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

"The Japanese state visit will go ahead as planned, though sadly Her Royal Highness will be unable to attend the state banquet tomorrow," the spokesperson added.

Princess Anne also planned to visit Canada this week but will not be able to fly, per medical advice.

The palace spokesperson added that Queen Elizabeth's only daughter "is recovering well, is in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation."

Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Anne and Lady Sarah Chatto on day three of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2024.

It's expected that Princess Anne will be able to return home this week.

The Princess Royal has been considered the "hardest-working" member of the royal family for the last several years by the count of official engagements, and she had a busy June with appearances at events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings, Trooping the Colour, the Order of the Garter, Royal Ascot and more. She and Sir Tim, who wed in 1992, most recently stepped out together to attend Ascot on June 20, where they traveled by carriage in the Royal Procession with Princess Margaret's daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto.

