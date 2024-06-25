Princess Anne's Husband Gives An Update On Royal's Condition Amid Hospitalization

Princess Anne’s husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, gave an update on his wife’s condition Tuesday, a day after Buckingham Palace revealed that she was hospitalized following an “incident” that occurred at her country home.

Laurence visited with his wife in the hospital and said the royal is “doing fine — slow but sure” and is “recovering well,” according to Hello! magazine.

“We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care — and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene,” he added. “We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal.”

The palace said in a statement released Monday that the Princess Royal had “sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate” over the weekend and remained in the hospital as a “precautionary measure for observation.”

Sir Timothy Laurence leaves Southmead Hospital in Bristol where Princess Anne is being treated on Tuesday. Ben Birchall - PA Images via Getty Images

The palace statement said she is “expected to make a full and swift recovery” and that family members are monitoring the 73-year-old’s condition.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery,” the palace added.

Anne was expected to appear alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla and other royals this week as the family welcomed the emperor and empress of Japan for a state visit. All of her previously planned engagements have been postponed, a palace spokesperson told People.

Anne and Laurence ride in a carriage after attending the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle on June 17. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Anne’s incident comes at a tough time for the British royal family. Kate Middleton revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

The Princess of Wales recently made her first public appearance in six months at Trooping the Colour in June, one day after updating followers on her treatment and condition.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Kate said in a written statement shared with the public. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting.”

King Charles revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

