Princess Beatrice expecting second child

Buckingham Palace officials announced on Tuesday that Princess Beatrice, the late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting a new family member early next year. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna.” "His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."