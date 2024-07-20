Princess Charlene of Monaco’s Red Cross Ball Dresses Through the Years: Dazzling in Crystals, Seeing Silver in Versace and More Looks

Princess Charlene of Monaco has long been among the high-profile attendees at the Red Cross Ball in Monte Carlo. Over the course of the last several years, the royal demonstrated her proclivity for and approach to fashion. The Red Cross Ball has become the ideal venue to chart the royal’s style evolution.

Ahead, see Princess Charlene fashioning looks by Louis Vuitton, Versace, Marchesa and more at the Red Cross Ball.

2024

Charlene, Princess of Monaco and Albert II, Prince of Monaco attend the 75th Monaco Red Cross Ball on July 19, 2024 in Monaco, Monaco.

Princess Charlene chose a bespoke white Louis Vuitton off-the-shoulder dress with a gold belt for the 75th anniversary of the Monaco Red Cross Ball. The royal accessorized with the brand’s minaudiere bijou clutch and dangling yellow diamond earrings by Graff.

2023

(L-R): Charlene, Princess of Monaco, Albert II, Prince of Monaco and Camille Gottlieb attend the Red Cross Ball 2023 on July 29, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco.

At the 2023 Red Cross Ball, Princess Charlene embraced a look that made the royal sparkle from head to toe. The royal fashioned an ivory gown with sparkling details cascading across the fabric. The floor-length dress also featured sheer sleeves. She paired the look with pointed toe shoes and statement earrings with a sparkling sapphire.

2019

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the 71th Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala on July 26, 2019, in Monaco.

Princess Charlene embraced drama at the Red Cross Ball in 2019. The royal wore an emerald Marchesa crepe gown with a flowing cape. She accessorized the look with statement flower earrings.

2018

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the 70th Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala on July 27, 2018, in Monte Carlo.

Glitter and sparkling embellishments were a main fixture of Princess Charlene’s 2018 look for the Red Cross Ball. The royal fashioned a sleeveless gown courtesy of Versace, which featured a scalloped design with strings of beads and glittering elements throughout.

2011

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the 63rd Red Cross Ball at the Sporting Monte Carlo on Aug. 5, 2011, in Monte Carlo.

In 2011, Princess Charlene brought a pop of color to the Red Cross Ball in a strapless fuchsia gown by Akris from the spring 2011 collection. The dress featured a textured bodice with subtle corsetry. She coordinated her clutch in the same shade of pink and accessorized with a glittering statement necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels to complete the look.

2008

Charlene Wittstock and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the 60th Monte Carlo Red Cross Ball on Aug. 1, 2008, in Monte Carlo.

In 2008, Princess Charlene, then-Charlene Wittstock, fashioned a strapless gown with a unique ombre design by Terrence Bray of South Africa. The dress transitioned from a buttery yellow hue to purple on the skirt and included a floral appliqué at the neckline and a cutout on the bodice.

2006

Former swimmer Charlene Wittstock arrives at the Monaco Red Cross Ball, under the Presidency of HSH Prince Albert II, in the Salles des Etoiles at the Sporting Monte Carlo on Aug. 4, 2006, in Monte Carlo.

For her first Red Cross Ball in 2006, Princess Charlene wore this sleeveless, glittering forest green gown with several shimmering elements. The dress, a borrowed piece from a South African designer, also featured fabric draping in the back and a flowing skirt and mermaid-inspired silhouette.

