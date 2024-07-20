Princess Charlene of Monaco’s Red Cross Ball Dresses Through the Years: Dazzling in Crystals, Seeing Silver in Versace and More Looks
Princess Charlene of Monaco has long been among the high-profile attendees at the Red Cross Ball in Monte Carlo. Over the course of the last several years, the royal demonstrated her proclivity for and approach to fashion. The Red Cross Ball has become the ideal venue to chart the royal’s style evolution.
Ahead, see Princess Charlene fashioning looks by Louis Vuitton, Versace, Marchesa and more at the Red Cross Ball.
2024
Princess Charlene chose a bespoke white Louis Vuitton off-the-shoulder dress with a gold belt for the 75th anniversary of the Monaco Red Cross Ball. The royal accessorized with the brand’s minaudiere bijou clutch and dangling yellow diamond earrings by Graff.
2023
At the 2023 Red Cross Ball, Princess Charlene embraced a look that made the royal sparkle from head to toe. The royal fashioned an ivory gown with sparkling details cascading across the fabric. The floor-length dress also featured sheer sleeves. She paired the look with pointed toe shoes and statement earrings with a sparkling sapphire.
2019
Princess Charlene embraced drama at the Red Cross Ball in 2019. The royal wore an emerald Marchesa crepe gown with a flowing cape. She accessorized the look with statement flower earrings.
2018
Glitter and sparkling embellishments were a main fixture of Princess Charlene’s 2018 look for the Red Cross Ball. The royal fashioned a sleeveless gown courtesy of Versace, which featured a scalloped design with strings of beads and glittering elements throughout.
2011
In 2011, Princess Charlene brought a pop of color to the Red Cross Ball in a strapless fuchsia gown by Akris from the spring 2011 collection. The dress featured a textured bodice with subtle corsetry. She coordinated her clutch in the same shade of pink and accessorized with a glittering statement necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels to complete the look.
2008
In 2008, Princess Charlene, then-Charlene Wittstock, fashioned a strapless gown with a unique ombre design by Terrence Bray of South Africa. The dress transitioned from a buttery yellow hue to purple on the skirt and included a floral appliqué at the neckline and a cutout on the bodice.
2006
For her first Red Cross Ball in 2006, Princess Charlene wore this sleeveless, glittering forest green gown with several shimmering elements. The dress, a borrowed piece from a South African designer, also featured fabric draping in the back and a flowing skirt and mermaid-inspired silhouette.
