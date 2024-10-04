‘Princess Diaries 3’ in the Works at Disney With Director Adele Lim
Miracles happen. Development “Princess Diaries 3” is moving along with Adele Lim (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Joy Ride”) signing on to direct.
“As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life,” Lim said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”
The film is produced by Debra Martin Chase, who originated the film franchise. Executive producers include Naia Cucukov (Lim’s producing partner, both pictured above) and Melissa Stack.
Deadline was first to report news of Lim’s deal. More to come…
