Princess Eugenie thanks mum for support on scoliosis journey

The princess took to Instagram to express her gratitude to Sarah, Duchess of York, for catching her scoliosis in its early stages. "My mum caught my scoliosis early and I was lucky enough to get the help I needed at 12 years old. I thank her so much for that and also thank her for the confidence to be proud of my scar," Princess Eugenie wrote. "She removed all the stigma around having scoliosis for me by confidently showing people what I'd been through and it took all the fear and anxiety out of being different at such a young age.